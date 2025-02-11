Tibetan politician applauds UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet

London [UK], February 11 : Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel expressed his gratitude to Chris Law, MP for the Scottish National Party and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet, for the group's official introduction in the UK Parliament on behalf of the Tibetan people and the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

In the letter written to Chris Law, Speaker Tenphel characterized the initiative as a significant step forward, guaranteeing a powerful and prominent voice for Tibet within the UK Parliament. He underlined how important the group is in promoting human rights, peace, and the conservation of Tibet's distinctive cultural legacy.

All of the distinguished members of the organization were recognized for their services in the letter posted on X. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel conveyed his heartfelt gratitude and congratulated them for their support. He said that their work highlighted the significance of group efforts to create a more equitable and respectable world and conveyed a strong message of optimism to the Tibetan people.

While sharing the letter written to Law on X, Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile stated, "Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, in a letter written to MP Chris Law - Scottish National Party's MP and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet, extended his heartfelt gratitude on the formal launch of the UK's All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet."

The Tibetan population in exile has demanded more robust measures to preserve and advance the Tibetan language, religion, and culture, according to Central Tibetan Administration statement. The community called on all Tibetans residing in free nations to step up their efforts, stressing that maintaining Tibetan identity is crucial for the sake of Tibetans as well as for protecting a priceless and distinctive global legacy.

Tibet, once an independent nation with a unique cultural, religious, and political identity, was invaded by China in 1949. The 17 Articles of Agreement, signed under duress in 1951, led to China's imposition of its rule, which stripped Tibet of its autonomy. On March 10, 1959, a massive protest against Chinese occupation in Tibet was violently repressed, forcing the Dalai Lama into exile and marking the beginning of Tibet's long journey in exile.

Despite China's ongoing occupation, Tibetans remain deeply committed to their cultural identity, religion, and their fight for freedom. Steps like the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet serve as powerful reminders of their enduring spirit and the continuing struggle for justice.

