'Time to act': Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi calls for immediate action on climate change

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Minister of State for Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday called for immediate action to tackle climate change, saying that "those who have blundered need to work more instead of pointing fingers".

Lekhi said that many countries have talked about climate change, but this is a time to act.

"When we see more and more destruction happening around. Many sins have been committed, and those sins can only be corrected and resurrected by the right action. The right action is the need of the hour," the minister said while speaking at the launch of a massive reforestation initiative launched by a not-for-profit firm here.

"Those who have blundered need to work more instead of pointing fingers, time to act, thus it is about responsible consumption. The action has to be linked to a consumption pattern. Thus, talking about it will not help is also about responsible living and responsible consumption," she added.

Lekhi's remarks come at a time when India stresses on the need for developed nations to step forward in helping tackle climate change.

The minister further added that the entire world is facing problems of global warming. "Preserving nature is our culture and our government's motto is 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'. It is a time to give back to nature," she said.

Lekhi further said that the central government is shifting its focus to renewable sources of energy.

By 2030, the reforestation initiative seeks to plant 1 billion trees with an aim to restore and protect 1 million hectares of land across the Eastern Himalayas, from the mountains to the mangrove.

This drive will span across the northeastern part of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal with active involvement of local communities.

Lauding the initiative, Meenakashi Lekhi said that through the reforestation drive, 1,000,000 hectares of land is going to be reclaimed by 1 billion trees and 20 million people's lives are going to be impacted in terms of employment, regeneration and revamping the area.

"All this is happening when India is hosting G20 and the theme is 'Vadudeva Kutumbkam' which the world is one big family and one earth-one future. Many countries have talked about climate change but I think it's time to put the action in order and I must speak on behalf of my country," she said.

The initiative aims to raise USD 1 billion dollars to support this work from public, private, and philanthropic sources, and has been taken up on India’s G20 presidency theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

