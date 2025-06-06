"Time to drop bomb": Musk makes Epstein files claim amid fallout with Trump

Washington, DC [US], June 6 : Amid a spiralling feud with US President Donald Trump on the latest US bill, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Trump 's name is mentioned "in the Epstein files" and added that it is the "real reason they have not been made public."

In a post on X, Musk stated, "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT."

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

In another post on X, Musk stated, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

Names of powerful people previously related to convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in Manhattan jail in 2019, including Trump, Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton, have been named in court documents associated with Epstein's years of sexual abuse, The Hill reported.

Before being elected in November, Trump said that he would have "no problem" releasing files related to Epstein, something some lawmakers have demanded on social media following Epstein's death.

In 2024, Trump denied any association with Epstein, The Hill reported. In a post on X, he stated, "I was never on Epstein's Plane, or at his 'stupid' Island. Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future."

Musk's allegation came just minutes after Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with Musk's companies. Musk stated that considering Trump's cancellation of government contracts with Tesla, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.

"In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX

will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk posted on X.

In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately pic.twitter.com/NG9sijjkgW— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it."

He also said, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

"Such ingratitude", Musk stated on X.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/193066762359719953

Musk's dramatic intervention arrives at a pivotal moment for Trump's self-described "big, beautiful bill", which encompasses sweeping tax reductions and expanded military expenditure. The House of Representatives approved the measure by the narrowest of margins last month, with only three Republican members dissenting against solid Democratic resistance.

