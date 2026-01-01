Times Square Ball Drop 2026 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch NYC New Year’s Eve Celebration

To welcome 2026 has officially begun in America, with less than an hour to ring in the New Year and the annual Ball Drop show at Times Square. Many will be waiting around the world to watch the iconic ball drop from the heart of New York City (NYC).

If you are celebrating New Year's at home this year, you do not have to worry; this year, there’s a live stream for the ball drop event at Times Square. One can witness all the excitement and action in New York City via livestream here.

The free live streaming has already begun at 6 pm (US time) on Wednesday and features live performances, raffle draw, interviews, behind-the-scenes stories and hourly countdowns. The NYC Ball Drop event will feature two familiar celebrities, actor Jonathan Bennett and TV personality Jeremy Hassell.

Bennett, best known for his starring roles in Mean Girls and Hallmark holiday films, such as A Keller Christmas Vacation, Happy Howlidays and The Holiday Sitter. As for Hassell, he has been part of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration since 2016. Throughout his career, he has hosted several live events and celebrity interviews.

The event will feature musical performances by BOB, New York dance group AGNEW is also set to perform on the Planet Fitness Center Stage, while several other artists are set to take to the Countdown Stage for ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, including Ciara, LE SSERAFIM, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Diana Ross.

Where and How to Watch?

The New York Mayor, Eric Adams, is all set to push the crystal button after the clock strikes midnight in Times Square. A surprise second ceremonial moment will also follow to celebrate America turning 250 with feature the ball lighting up with an America250 design.

WATCH LIVE:

Times Square NYC Ball Drop 2026https://t.co/RHtY6euSny — SquawkGaming 🇺🇦 (@SquawkGamingYT) December 31, 2025

You can watch the live streaming Times Square Ball Drop 2026 on X (formerly Twitter) stream by the official handle of Times Square. For 122 years, Times Square has been the centre of worldwide attention on New Year’s Eve, ever since the owners of One Times Square began in 1904 to conduct rooftop celebrations to greet the New Year.

Times Square Ball Drop 2026 Event Timings:

6:00–6:03 p.m. — Lighting and Raising the New Year’s Eve Ball

6:03–6:05 p.m. — National Anthem Performance

6:06–6:09 p.m. — Our American Story

6:10–6:13 p.m. — Times Square Reveler Stories

6:20 p.m. — 2026 Hats, Balloons, and Necklaces

6:28–6:30 p.m. — Highlights of Good Riddance Day

6:30–6:43 p.m. — Musical Performance by B.o.B

6:45–6:48 p.m. — New York Times 175th Anniversary

6:48–6:50 p.m. — Times Square Reveler Stories

6:57–7:00 p.m. — Hourly Kia Countdown

7:01–7:02 p.m. — Times Square Reveler Stories

7:40–7:45 p.m. — Ciara Performs

7:51–7:54 p.m. — AP 2025 Year-in-Review

7:56–8:00 p.m. — Hourly Kia Countdown

8:01–8:02 p.m. — Times Square Reveler Stories

8:03–8:14 p.m. — Musical Performance by Tones and I

8:15–8:18 p.m. — Waterford Toast

8:26–8:32 p.m. — LE SSERAFIM Performs

8:37–8:40 p.m. — Our American Story

8:41–8:46 p.m. — Dance Performance by AGNEW

8:46–8:49 p.m. — One Times Square Preview

8:56–9:00 p.m. — Hourly Kia Countdown

9:13–9:15 p.m. — Times Square Reveler Stories

9:18–9:31 p.m. — Robyn Performs

9:35–9:42 p.m. — Little Big Town Performs

9:47–9:53 p.m. — KIA NYE Inspiration & FIFA World Cup Preview

9:56–10:00 p.m. — Hourly Kia Countdown

10:02–10:08 p.m. — Xavi Performs

10:09–10:12 p.m. — Our American Story

10:13–10:15 p.m. — Times Square Reveler Stories

10:15–10:18 p.m. — Carnival Is Calling

10:33–10:41 p.m. — Maren Morris Performs

10:47–10:49 p.m. — Times Square Reveler Stories

10:56–11:00 p.m. — Hourly Kia Countdown

11:02–11:08 p.m. — Ana Bárbara Performs

11:12–11:14 p.m. — Times Square Reveler Stories

11:15–11:20 p.m. — America250: America Gives

11:37–11:46 p.m. — Diana Ross Performs

11:55–11:58 p.m. — Special Musical Performance by Tones and I

11:59 p.m. — The Sixty-Second Countdown

12:15 a.m. — End of Show