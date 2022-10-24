TN utility aims to break-even by 2025-26

Chennai, Oct 24 Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) is planning to break even by 2025-26 and aims to make a profit by the same financial year.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has also approved Tangedco for increasing the tariff levels. Tangedco is also planning a crackdown on power thefts to increase the revenue of the organisation and a special team will be constituted across the state for reducing the menace of power theft.

Commercial consumers who are misusing their domestic consumers would be specifically monitored.

Also, defective meters would be replaced, full assessment ensured and supply to payment defaulters disconnected. All Superintending level engineers would be directed to enhance payment online.

The power utility is trying to reduce the gap between the Average Rate of Realisation and the Average Cost of Supply through a slew of measures.

A senior officer of Tangedco told , "We are planning to reduce the gap between revenue generation and pending bills and increase maximum collection from the industry. All the pending bills have to be collected and have given a directive to divisional-level engineers for clearing all pending payments."

