"Today, we stand witness to tragedy that challenges very essence of humanity": World Uyghur Congress President

New York [US], April 19 : The president of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC), Dolkun Isa, recently participated in a conference organised by the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity to highlight and recognise the ongoing genocide against the Uyghur community in East Turkistan.

The two-day conference witnessed the participation of religious leaders, educators, social activists, representatives of the US Congress, and Fernand De Varennes, former UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues.

In his statement, the WUC president said, "Today, we stand witness to a tragedy that challenges the very essence of humanity: the ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkish people in East Turkestan. In the face of such unspeakable atrocities."

Isa further said in his statement that the systematic oppression, mass detention, and forced labour of the Uyghur population is a grave violation of human rights and dignity.

"It is a stain on all collective concerns that demands our attention and demands justice. But justice cannot be achieved in isolation. It requires unity, solidarity, a shared commitment, and upholding principles of human rights for all people, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or background," Isa stated.

He also highlighted that the relentless efforts to recognise and address the Uyghur genocide under the Chinese Communist Party's regime have been bearing fruit.

Isa stressed in his address, "This has become the 8th parliamentary Uyghur group in the world; 10 national parliaments, including the European Parliament, have recognised Uighur genocide."

The Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act has become the first law of its kind to prohibit the import of Uyghur forced labour into the country.

Over 50 countries have condemned Chinese atrocities against Uyghurs, and we now have the first UN report on the situation by the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and special rapporteurs.

