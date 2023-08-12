Top 10 songs to ignite the flame of patriotism this Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 12 Music and poetry have been a crucial part of India's freedom struggle against the British who ruled the nation for over 200 years.

The poetry of Sarojini Naidu inspired many in the resistance, even the legendary Bhagat Singh and his comrades Sukhdev and Rajguru sang 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' on their way to martyrdom.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, here are some Hindi songs that you can add to your playlist and celebrate the spirit of Independence Day.

1. Sandese Aate Hain: The first song on the list is the iconic song from 'Border', a timeless melody with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar, and sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. The song perfectly showcases the emotional aspect of a soldier's life as they often find it difficult to tell their families as to when they would return home.

2. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera: An A.R. Rahman classic from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Swades', a film which initially tanked at the box-office but has over the years gained cult status over its storytelling. The song has been sung by the Oscar and Grammy winning composer A. R. Rahman and the lyrics capture the essence of missing one's homeland and everything associated with it.

3. Khoon Chala: Again an A.R. Rahman gem from the yet another cult film 'Rang De Basanti', a film which helped in gaining social and political awakening for the youth of the country. The song has been sung by Mohit Chauhan and highlights the importance of rebellion in the face of grave injustice.

4. Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe: Composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, the song features an ensemble of Kunal Ganjawala, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash and Hariharan behind the mic. It serves as both an inspirational and patriotic track touching upon the aspect of sticking together as a unifying force.

5. Maa Tujhe Salaam: The song belongs to A. R. Rahman's 1998 album 'Vande Mataram' and has been instrumental in instilling a sense of patriotic pride and national unity amongst the people of India. Ever since release, both the album and its title song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' have had a profoundly positive and unifying impact on the nationalistic and patriotic mood of the country.

6. Ae Watan: Crooned by Arijit Singh for the male version and by Sunidhi Chauhan for the female version, 'Ae Watan' beautifully captures the essence of sacrifice for the nation as it promises to serve the nation in every circumstance.

7. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai: The song from the film 'Roja' still can ignite the flame of patriotism even 3 decades after its release. The soundtrack of 'Roja', composed by Rahman, is considered to be one of the best soundtracks of all time from India. 'Roja' was the debut soundtrack of Rahman and registered a humongous success. The Tamil and Hindi versions of the album sold over 3 million units in India, with the Tamil version selling over 200,000 units and the Hindi version selling 2.8 million units.

8. Chak De India: The titular track from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2007 sports drama film has become a staple during high voltage sports contests whenever India is on the field be it any sport. The song crooned by Sukhwinder talks about doing everything in one's capacity for the nation. Whenever the song plays in stadiums during the moments of crisis, the entire crowd erupts with inspiration and strength such is the power of the track.

9. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: A song which can make anyone teary eyed across generations. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song talks about the sacrifices made by the soldiers in their line of duty.

10. Mere Desh Ki Dharti: The song from 'Upkar' has become synonymous with the Independence Day celebrations and all 1990s kids will agree with the same. The song celebrates the spirit of the nation and all its resources including the huge human capital that makes up the nation.

As the dawn of the 76th Independence Day sets upon India, listeners can cue these songs and colours themselves in patriotic shades to celebrate the special day.

