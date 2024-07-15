"Top court can't alter Constitution": Pakistan PM's aide on reserved seats' verdict

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 : In response to the recent Supreme Court decision on the reserved seats' case, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah stated that the ruling contradicts the clear instructions outlined in the Constitution for independent candidates who wish to join political parties, Geo News reported.

The prominent leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) questioned the highest court's decision, claiming that it breached Article 51 and pertinent sections, which plainly required independent candidates to join political parties within three days of elections.

While speaking on Geo News' programme Naya Pakistan on Sunday, Sanaullah emphasised that the Constitution offers explicit guidelines for dealing with independent candidates and allocating reserved seats among political parties.

He further claimed that the top court's panel stated in its joint decision that independent candidates would have 15 days to join political parties, which went beyond the Constitution.

He also attacked the decision for giving independent candidates two extra weeks to complete their affiliations with their preferred political parties.

The PM's adviser further warned that the decision would be like "opening the front gate for horse-trading," reported Geo News.

"The judiciary cannot alter the constitutions, but parliament can," he added.

In a major legal victory for Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the "party is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats".

The verdict not only paved the way for the PTI's return to parliament, which was barred from running in the February 8 elections due to the ECP's December 2023 ruling, but it has also placed pressure on the coalition alliance by changing the composition of the National Assembly.

Regarding the PTI founder, Imran Khan's arrest in new charges, Sanaullah stated that he would do nothing but cause anarchy and political upheaval in the country once released from jail, Geo News reported.

He went on to say that not releasing the former prime minister would be beneficial for the country's political and economic stability.

Sanaullah further accused the PTI of orchestrating the May 9 riots last year and launching a campaign against the heads of the defence institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor