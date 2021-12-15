Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices from Jan 1

New Delhi, Dec 15 Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the company will raise prices of its models.

Accordingly, the price realignment will take effect from January 1, 2022.

"The price realignment is necessitated on the back of sustained increase in input costs including raw materials," the company said in a statement.

"All efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase has a minimum effect on our esteemed customers."

Several other companies have also said that they will raise prices effective January 1, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor