Tracy Morgan says he's been using Ozempic for weight loss

Los Angeles, Aug 15 Actor Tracy Morgan, best known for his films such as 'Cop Out', 'The Longest Yard' as well as for his role in the series '30 Rock', has said that he's been taking the Ozempic pharmaceutical drug for his weight loss.

According to People magazine, the actor-comedian during an appearance on Monday's episode of 'Today with Hoda & Jenna', was explaining how he goes to the gym every day at 10 a.m. when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager complimented how good he looks.

He continued: "You've been working on your body and your health," Kotb, 59, said before Morgan quickly responded: "No, that's Ozempic. That's how all this weight got lost," he said. "I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain't letting it go!" Morgan quipped as Kotb and Bush Hager, 41, laughed.

When co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked if he was serious about using the medication for weight loss, Tracy confirmed he's been taking weekly injections. "I take Ozempic every Thursday," he shared. "It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

However, Tracy Morgan is not the only actor to use Ozempic for weight loss in Hollywood. In fact, Ozempic, much like Botox, has become a rather popular drug among all the celebrities in the US, and even among common folk.

Ozempic, or Semaglutide as it is medically known, is a drug for diabetes and weight management and even de-ageing upto a certain limit. But it is very dangerous as it can lead to increased nausea, vomiting, hallucinations, night terrors, liver problems and even thyroid cancer.

According to E News, fellow comedian Chelsea Handler also had previously opened up about her experience with Ozempic, revealing that her "anti-aging doctor" prescribed her the medication without her realising it.

"I didn't even know I was on it," the actress noted on the January 25 episode of 'Call Her Daddy'. She said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good."

Amy Schumer and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi have also said that they've used Ozempic for weight loss or de-ageing but it made them so sick that they threw it out.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor