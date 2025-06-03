Trade and terror can't coexist, says BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj in Liberia

Monrovia [Liberia], June 3 : As India intensifies its global campaign against terrorism, BJP leader and Group 4 member of the all-party delegation, Bansuri Swaraj, highlighted the country's unwavering commitment to promoting peace and partnership during the conclusion of their diplomatic visit to the UAE, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

"Together, trade and terror cannot work. Blood and business cannot flow together," Swaraj said, emphasising India's belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamthe world is one familyand its consistent efforts to act as a global friend. She highlighted that terrorism is not a regional issue but a global threat, and said that seven parliamentary delegations had been dispatched with this clear message.

"Our Group 4 delegation, under the leadership of Shrikant Eknath Shinde, visited four countries to carry this message forward," she noted.

Recalling the support from the UAE, Swaraj said, "This wasn't just a diplomatic visitit was a declaration of India's resolve. The UAE was the first country to condemn the barbaric attack, expressing its friendship through this clear stand."

She highlighted the West African leg of the visit, saying, "Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Liberia are not only longstanding partners of India with strong bilateral ties, but they also hold important roles on the global stage. Our visit was aimed at recognising and reinforcing this influence," she added.

Reflecting on the impact of the mission, Swaraj said, "Our diplomatic efforts were highly successful. In Sierra Leone and in the Parliament of Liberia, a moment of silence was observed in memory of the Pahalgam terror victims. The DR Congo also issued a strong statement of support, standing with us in the global fight against terrorism."

She expressed confidence in India's growing international stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying, "The resolve of 140 crore Indians against terrorism is now being echoed around the world."

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. This group aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

This multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor