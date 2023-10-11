Train carrying military equipment derails in US

Los Angeles, Oct 11 A train carrying military equipment derailed near the city of Colorado Springs in the western US state of Colorado.

At least 13 cars of the train travelling from California to Fort Carson, a US Army installation just outside Colorado Springs, derailed around 5:50 p.m. Monday local time, reported KKTV, a television station in Colorado Springs, affiliated with CBS, adding that five of these cars had catastrophic damage.

Fort Carson officials said the train cars had military vehicles and other equipment when they derailed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

The officials confirmed with KKTV that there were no weapons or hazardous materials onboard.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the derailment was under investigation, the report added.

