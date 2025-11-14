Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul' showcases integrated joint readiness across land, sea and air

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) 'Trishul' was conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force in early November, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence.

As the release stated, TSE-2025 was led by the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy along with the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the South Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force as the principal participating formations.

The exercise featured large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, and in the maritime domain, including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.

The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force and other central agencies also participated, reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The major focus of the exercise was to enhance synergy between the armed forces and validate and synchronise multi-domain integrated operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations.

Key objectives included enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening network integration across the Services and advancing jointness in operations.

The release said the exercise also validated joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) procedures, Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare plans.

It further included Indian Navy carrier operations conducted jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force to facilitate exchange of best practices and validation of joint SOPs for air operations.

The exercise highlighted the effective employment of indigenous systems and absorption of the tenets of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

It also focused on refining procedures and techniques tailored to address emerging threats and the evolving character of contemporary and future warfare.

Successful conduct of Tri-Services Exercise Trishul underscored the collective resolve of the Indian Armed Forces to operate in a fully integrated manner, thereby enhancing joint operational readiness and national security preparedness.

