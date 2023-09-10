Truly meaningful achievement, we were able to agree on New Delhi G20 declaration: Japan PM Kishida

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Calling the consensus on G20 Leaders’ declaration a “truly meaningful achievement”, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Sunday said that the member countries were able to agree under the leadership of India as this year’s chair.

"Under the leadership of India as this year's chair, we were able to agree on the G20 Leaders' declaration which is a truly meaningful achievement,” said Kishida while addressing a press conference on the conclusion of the G20 Summit.

India passed the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazil on Sunday while the New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the first day of the Summit.

The Japanese PM also said that his country was involved in negotiations with the intent to pass on the outcome of the G7 and G20 summits.

“Japan has been engaged in the negotiations with the intent to pass on the outcome of the G7 to the G20 and we were able to hand over to the G20 points that were confirmed at the Hiroshima Summit. I look forward to working with other leaders to follow up on the outcomes delivered by the G7 and G20...," he said.

Kishida also said, "Over the course of the past five days, I attended ASEAN-related summits in Jakarta and the G 20 New Delhi Summit. First and foremost, I extend my deep respect and appreciation to President Joko of Indonesia and Prime Minister Modi of India for exercising outstanding leadership as chairs of the Summits and to the members of both governments..."

Japan has pressed for immediate withdrawal of Russian troops, said Kishida, adding, “The realization of just and durable peace in Ukraine. We underscored our position that Russia's nuclear threat let alone its use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable. I also highlighted the importance of assistance from the global community to vulnerable populations under conflict..."

The "use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible", G20 nations said Saturday in a New Delhi Leaders' Declaration under the mention of the Ukraine war.

Without mentioning Russia, the G20 member countries recalled the Bali declaration and underscored that all States must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety and called for a "comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine" and reminded member states to "refrain from the threat, or use of force, to seek territorial acquisition."

“India passes the gavel to Brazil. We have unwavering faith that they will lead with dedication, vision and will further global unity as well as prosperity. India assures all possible cooperation to Brazil during their upcoming G20 Presidency. @LulaOficial,” wrote PM Modi on X.

"I congratulate Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said minutes before the New Delhi G20 Summit concluded.

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will hold the presidency after India.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the G20 Summit at Bali in Indonesia and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

