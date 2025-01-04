Trump announces Fox News Anchor Tammy Bruce as US State Department spokesperson

Washington DC [US], January 4 : US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Fox News Anchor Tammy Bruce as the next spokesperson of the US Department of State.

"It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State," Trump announced in a post on Truth Social.

He added that Bruce is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of "MAGA" early on.

Describing her background, Trump said in his post, "She received her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television."

"As one of the longest serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades. I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson", the post concluded.

Tammy Bruce's nomination as the Spokesperson of Department of State makes her one of the most prominent faces of the incoming Trump administration. She will begin her role after Biden Administration comes to an end that had Matthew Miller as the Spokesperson of the Department of State.

As per the US Government's official website, the Department of State advises the President and leads the nation in foreign policy issues. The State Department negotiates treaties and agreements with foreign entities and represents the United States at the United Nations.

Donald Trump won a huge mandate in the US presidential elections winning 312 against Kamala Harris' 226. He also won the popular vote, becoming the first Republican leader since George Bush in 2004 to win popular vote.

Trump, who created history by becoming only the second leader to serve two non-consecutive terms in US history, will be sworn-in as president on January 20.

