Trump asserts Zelensky 'doesn't have anything until I approve it': Media

Washington, Dec 27 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "doesn't have anything until I approve it," US President Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview with Politico, two days ahead of his meeting with Zelensky in Florida over a peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict lasting nearly four years.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the framework of a new 20-point peace plan including a proposed demilitarized zone, the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, territorial control of Donbas, and US security guarantees after the conflict comes to an end, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President said on Friday that he plans to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine during his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky told reporters that the meeting is scheduled to take place in the US state of Florida on Sunday, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He added that Ukraine intends to raise the questions of territorial issues and control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the talks.

According to Zelensky, the 20-point peace plan is 90 per cent ready and several documents outlining security guarantees have been drafted.

Zelensky said there are four sides to the peace plan, namely, Ukraine, the United States, Russia and Europe, adding that the document can not be signed without Russia and Europe.

"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level -- with President Trump in the near future," Zelensky wrote earlier on Telegram after a conversation with Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with the US.

Zelensky said "a lot" could be decided before the New Year.

The remarks came after the United States, Ukraine and European representatives held three-day talks on the Ukraine crisis last week in Miami, Florida.

