Trump criticises Biden for pardoning family members before leaving office

Washington, DC [US], January 21 : United States President Donald Trump didn't hold back when addressing President Joe Biden's family pardons. Trump criticises Biden for an 11th-hour clemency announcement offering preemptive pardons to members of his family during remarks from the Capital One Arena Monday.

"Did you know that Biden, while I was making my speech, Biden pardoned his whole family? The brother, the whole deal was pardoned. Can you imagine that? While I was making my speech," Trump remarked at the Capitol One Arena, drawing laughs and applause from the crowd.

Further, he also outlined his plans to take swift action in his administration. He announced that he would sign executive orders aimed at revoking nearly 80 executive actions from the former US President Joe Biden's administration, which he described as "destructive and radical."

"We will sign executive orders first to revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration," Trump said.

Trump also addressed the issue of illegal immigration, accusing the Biden administration of contributing to the problem. "Crime in Venezuela is down by 74 per cent because they (Biden Administration) took their criminals and gave them to us through an open border policy... It stops as of 1 pm today," Trump stated.

During his address, Trump took a moment to introduce his son, Barron Trump, to the crowd. Speaking about Barron, the president shared his pride in his son and his involvement in the campaign.

"I have a very tall son," Trump began, as he introduced Barron to the audience. "He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying - 'Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one'. We did a lot of them. He respects them all, he understood them very well," Trump said.

Trump also said he would sign pardons for January 6 rioters, calling them "hostages" also emphasized that while his administration had secured a victory, the real work was just beginning.

"So, now the work begins. We won but now the work begins. We have to bring them home (hostages held in Gaza)," Trump said, referring to efforts to secure the release of hostages.

Trump also announced that he would be taking immediate action to address the situation of those involved in the January 6th events. "Tonight I am going to be signing on the J6 hostages' pardons to give them up and as soon as I leave, I am going to the Oval Office and will be signing pardons for a lot of people," he stated.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier in the day, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor