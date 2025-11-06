Trump mocks Mamdani win, breaks into his signature "YMCA" dance

Miami [US], November 6 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked the historic New York mayoral victory of Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani, whom he has repeatedly called a "communist".

Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump recalled his own election win for a second term last year on November 5, saying people had "restored" their sovereignty. He then targeted Mamdani, claiming voters "lost a little bit" of that sovereignty in Tuesday's mayoral election.

"But we will take care of it. Don't worry about it," he said, adding a warning, "you watch what happens in New York, terrible... I hope it doesn't happen, but you're going to see it."

Trump also ridiculed Mamdani's position on sports, saying, "...and Mandami, whatever the hell his name is in New York... thinks it's wonderful to have men playing in women's sports."

After his remarks, Trump performed his signature dance to the tune of 'YMCA' by American disco group Village People.

He intensified his attack on Mamdani, re-labelling him a "communist" and claiming the New York results show Americans now face a choice between "communism and common sense".

"If you want to see what Congressional Democrats wish to do to America, just look at the result of yesterday's election in New York, where their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation," Trump said.

Lashing out at Democrats, he accused them of trying to transform the US into a communist Cuba or socialist Venezuela. "You see what happened to those places," he added.

Trump has been a frequent critic of Mamdani since the latter's win in the June mayoral primary against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The President had reluctantly backed Cuomo's independent campaign, even though he admitted he was not a fan of the "bad democrat".

Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed socialist of Indian origin, won Tuesday's mayoral polls, becoming New York City's first Muslim mayor. He had support from several prominent leftist figures, and The New York Times reported that he spoke with former President Barack Obama in a 30-minute call before the polls, during which Obama praised his campaign.

Mamdani, who has also criticised Trump, directly addressed the President in his victory speech, saying, "So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up."

