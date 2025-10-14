Trump says focus is on "rebuilding of Gaza," declines to comment on Palestinian statehood

Washington [US], October 14 : US President Donald Trump on Monday refrained from taking a position on whether he supports the recognition of a Palestinian state, hours after signing the Gaza ceasefire agreement alongside several world leaders at a peace summit in Egypt.

"I'm not talking about single state or double state or two state, we're talking about the rebuilding of Gaza," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One during his flight back from the Middle East.

The President said that discussions around the political structure of a future Palestinian state would take time, noting, "A lot of people like the one-state solution. Some people like the two-state solutions. We'll have to see," before adding, "I haven't commented on that."

Earlier at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi described the moment as a pivotal one for regional peace. He called it a "unique, perhaps last, historic opportunity to achieve a Middle East free of anything that threatens its stability and progress."

El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's long-standing stance in favour of a negotiated two-state solution, saying it "must be achieved in a manner that ensures our shared vision of embodying joint cooperation among the peoples of the region, and cooperation among all countries."

Trump's cautious remarks came just weeks after he had criticised international efforts to advance Palestinian statehood during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23.

At the time, Trump had described the growing global momentum behind a two-state framework as a "reward" for Hamas. His latest comments, therefore, underline a consistent position that prioritises rebuilding Gaza and securing peace over endorsing any particular political model.

"As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities," Trump told world leaders at the UN.

His remarks came in response to several European nations announcing their decision to recognise a Palestinian state during a summit at the UNGA. While the move was largely symbolic, it added to Israel's diplomatic isolation. Washington, however, has made clear it does not support the step.

Recognising a Palestinian state, Trump warned, "would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire." He urged the international community to take a unified stance, saying, "Instead of giving in to Hamas' ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now, just release the hostages."

Reiterating the need to end the ongoing conflict, Trump added, "We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it. ... We have to negotiate immediately. Have to negotiate peace. We got to get the hostages back."

