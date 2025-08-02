Trump says India reportedly halting Russian oil would be 'a good step' as New Delhi continues to defend energy security

Washington DC [US], August 2 : United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) suggested that India may cease purchasing Russian oil, calling it "a good step" if confirmed, while India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest. Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that India's energy purchases are guided by market dynamics and national interests, adding that the government is unaware of any specific developments regarding Indian oil companies pausing Russian imports.

US President Trump made the remarks while answering ANI, on whether he had a number in mind for the penalties on India and if he was going to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US President said, "I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens..." says, US President Donald Trump on a question by ANI, if he had a number in mind for the penalties and if he is going to speak with PM Modi."

On Friday, during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked about media reports that some Indian oil companies have stopped taking oil from Russia, had said India has made clear its approach on the issue.

"You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics," he said.

Jaiswal's comments came after a series of statements from the US, including from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, criticising India for continuing to import discounted Russian oil despite Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.

On the front of India-US ties, New Delhi on Friday expressed confidence that its relationship with the United States will continue to move forward and it remains focused on the substantive agenda the two countries are committed to.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and a penalty for importing Russian oil, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs.

After announcing a 25 per cent tariff and penalties for purchasing Russian oil, US President Donald Trump had said on Wednesday (local time) that Washington is continuing trade negotiations with New Delhi. He emphasised that India is one of the countries imposing high tariffs on the United States.

In response to ANI, if the US remains open to negotiating with India on the tariff front, Trump stated, "We're talking to them now. We'll see what happens. Again, India was the highest or just about the highest tariff nation in the world, one of the highest, 100 points, 150 points or percentages. So India was one of the highest in the world. They had 175 per cent and higher than that."

He emphasised India-US ties, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "friend," while noting the US trade deficit with India. He further stated that it "doesn't matter too much" if the India-US deal reaches a certain tariff.

"As you know, Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine, but they don't do very much business in terms of business with us. They sell a lot to us, but we don't buy from them. You know why? Because the tariff is so high. They have one of the highest tariffs in the world. Now they're willing to cut it very substantially. But we'll see what happens. We're talking to India now," the US President said.

Meanwhile, in India, the government informed Parliament on Thursday that US President Donald Trump has announced a reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. It is currently examining the impact of these recent events and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the national interest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor