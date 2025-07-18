Trump to meet UK PM from July 25-29 to discuss trade deal

Washington DC [US], July 18 : US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump will visit Scotland from July 25-July 29.

Leavitt said that Trump is set to hold trade-related talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the visit.

"US President Donald Trump will travel to Scotland, where he will visit both Turnberry and Aberdine from July 25-July 29. During the visit, Trump will meet again with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the great trade deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom," she said.

The UK-US trade deal came into force on June 30, slashing US export tariffs for the UK's automotive and aerospace sectors.

UK car manufacturers can now export to the US under a reduced 10% tariff quota saving hundreds of millions annually and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The UK aerospace sector also gains a major boost, with 10 per cent tariffs on goods like engines and aircraft parts removed today and a commitment to maintain them at 0 per cent.

Leavitt further said that Trump and First Lady Melania will visit Windsor Castle to meet King Charles later this year.

"And the President and the First Lady will travel to the United Kingdom for an official state visit from September 17-September 19 later this fall. This will mark a truly unprecedented second state visit for President Trump and he is honoured and looking forward to meeting with His Majesty the King at Windsor Castle," she said.

Confirming the visit, the Royal Palace said, "The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025. His Majesty The King will host The President and Mrs. Trump at Windsor Castle. Further details of the programme will be announced in due course. The President and Mrs. Trump were hosted for a previous State Visit by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2019."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor