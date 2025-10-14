Trump welcomes Bill Clinton's praise for Gaza ceasefire, calls it "very nice"

Washington [US], October 14 : US President Donald Trump on Monday responded to former President Bill Clinton's remarks praising his role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire, describing the acknowledgement as "very nice" while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

"I thought it was very nice, actually. And what is he doing? He's telling the truth," Trump said while travelling back to Washington, DC, after concluding his visit to the Middle East.

Reflecting on his earlier ties with the former president, Trump said, "I've always gotten along with him. He used to be a friend of mine, came to my wedding, you know, so did she," in reference to former first lady and his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. "People don't know that, but I've always liked him," he added.

Clinton's remarks earlier in the day credited Trump, his administration, and other regional actors for their roles in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire. "President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached," Clinton wrote in a post on X.

He further urged Israel and Hamas "to turn this fragile moment into lasting peace that provides for the dignity and security of both Palestinians and Israelis." His comments came as global leaders hailed the truce as a major diplomatic milestone and a potential turning point for the region.

Before his interaction with the media aboard Air Force One, Trump had addressed world leaders during a high-level peace summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, where he called the Gaza ceasefire agreement a landmark achievement ushering in "a new beginning for an entire, beautiful Middle East."

Speaking before an audience of regional and international leaders, Trump described the deal as a historic fulfilment of hope. "With the historic agreement we've just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered... Together, we have achieved what everybody said was impossible. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East," he declared.

Trump emphasised that the deal extended beyond ending hostilities in Gaza, symbolising a path toward regional unity and resilience. "The momentous breakthrough that we're here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gazawith God's help, it will be a new beginning for an entire, beautiful Middle East... we can build a region that's strong, and stable, and prosperous, and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all," he said.

Addressing the issue of rebuilding Gaza, Trump noted that reconstruction efforts must focus on humanitarian recovery while preventing funds from being diverted to violence. "We've all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves, but we don't want to fund anything having to do with bloodshed, hatred, and terror... For this same reason, we also agreed that Gaza's reconstruction requires that it be demilitarised," he added.

Trump also appealed to Middle Eastern nations to seize what he described as a rare opportunity for enduring peace. "Today, for the first time anyone can remember, we have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us," he said. "If we do, together, we will reach the Middle East's incredible destinya safe, and prosperous, and beautiful crossroads of culture and commerce, faith and humanity."

The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President Trump, brought together leaders from over 20 nations. The meeting followed the implementation of the ceasefire deal and the release of all remaining hostages from Gaza.

During the summit, Trump was conferred Egypt's highest state honour, the Order of the Nile, for his diplomatic efforts. "I'm deeply honoured to receive... the Order of the Nile," he said.

Earlier in the day, Hamas released all 20 living hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement. Before arriving at the summit, Trump visited Israel, meeting senior Israeli officials as the final phases of the hostage exchange took place.

In a gesture of appreciation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Trump's nomination for the Israel Prize, the country's highest civilian honour, calling him "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House."

The announcement was made during a historic session of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, where Trump received a standing ovation and was honoured for his leadership in securing a peace agreement that brought the Gaza conflict to an end and ensured the release of all hostages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor