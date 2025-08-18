Trump's official urges India to stop purchases of Russian oil for "funding" war in Ukraine

Washington, DC [US], August 18 : White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has targeted Indian purchases of Russian crude oil, accusing it of funding Moscow's war in Ukraine and called for New Delhi to stop, Al Jazeera reported, citing the opinion piece published in the Financial Times.

In an opinion piece published in the Financial Times on Monday, Navarro wrote, "India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs."

Notably, US President Donald Trump and his administration have continuously targeted India over its purchase of Russian crude oil. India, on the other hand, has always maintained that India's purchases are based on its domestic needs and economic security.

The Ministry of External Affairs also pointed out in its recent statement that the US and European Union purchase much more oil and other goods than India.

Further, Navarro slammed India for "cosying up" to Russia and China, saying "if India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one."

India's dependence on Russian crude is "opportunistic and deeply corrosive of the world's efforts to isolate Putin's war economy," he added.

The adviser also said that it was risky to transfer cutting-edge US military capabilities to India as New Delhi's ties to China and Russia deepen, as per Al Jazeera.

Navarro is the second senior Trump administration official to accuse India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine. Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House, in the first week of August, said that New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude was "not acceptable".

"What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia," Miller, one of Trump's most influential aides, said in an interview to Fox News.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the country is being 'unfairly' singled out for buying Russian oil. At the same time, the US and European Union continue to buy goods from Russia.

The EU and US trade much more with Russia than India does, New Delhi's contention for being singled out - although this trade has dipped significantly since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The EU's total trade with Russia plummeted to USD 77.9 billion in 2024, down from USD 297.4 billion in 2021.

Notably, the EU continues to import Russian gas, with expenditures reaching USD 105.6 billion since the war began. This amount is equivalent to approximately 75 per cent of Russia's 2024 military budget, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

In contrast, the total trade between the US and Russia stood at USD 3.5 billion in 2024. US goods exports to Russia in 2024 were USD 528.3 million, down 11.8 per cent (USD 70.5 million) from 2023.

Meanwhile, on this 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech, said that, "Modi will stand like a wall against any policy that threatens their interests. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers."

Notably, at the beginning of this month, United States President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods over the issue, straining US-India ties.

India and the US have been negotiating for months to finalise a free trade agreement, with Trump accusing New Delhi of denying access to US goods by imposing high tariffs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor