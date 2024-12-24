"Trying civilians in Pakistan military courts lack transparency, independent scrutiny," says UK

London [UK], December 24 : Following the sentencing of 25 people by a military court in Pakistan's Islamabad, the UK expressed concerns and emphasised the lack of "independent scrutiny and transparency" in such proceedings.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson in a statement on Monday said, "While the UK respects Pakistan's sovereignty over its own legal proceedings, trying civilians in military courts lacks transparency, independent scrutiny and undermines the right to a fair trial."

The spokesperson also urged Pakistan to uphold its commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

"We call on the Government of Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," the spokesperson added.

The United States also expressed concern over the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a post on X on Monday wrote, "The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process."

The military court sentenced 25 people to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for targeting military installations during protests which erupted after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in May last year.

In a statement, the Pakistan military stated that the country on May 9 saw tragic incidents of "politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan" when, building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, politically orchestrated attacks were conducted at the army installations, The Express Tribune reported.

Terming the action of protesters as "blatant acts of violence," the Pakistan military said, "These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored the necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion."

