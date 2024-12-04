"Trying to deepen our relationship with India," says Bangladesh Press Secy ahead of FS Misri's visit

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 4 : Ahead of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh in wake of heightened tensions between the two nations, Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus said the two leaders are looking forward to discuss the issues of mutual interest.

Commenting on the relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, Alam said that both are trying to deepen their relations, and it will be in a much better state in the coming months.

Speaking to ANI, Shafiqul Alam said, "We were looking forward to the meeting of the visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary, the both Foreign Secretaries are going to talk issues of mutual interest and we hope these meetings are going to help deepen ties between the two neighbours".

Being asked about the ties with India, Alam told ANI, "We think that our relations with India remain okay and we are trying to better our relationship. Both countries are trying to deepen our relationship and we hope in the coming days and coming months the relations will be much better".

The remarks by the Press Secretary comes a day after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma was summoned by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry, where he met with the country's interim government acting Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah.

Verma was summoned by Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, a day after protestors attacked the premises of the Bangladesh acting High Commission in Agartala, reported Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting, Verma said that India and Bangladesh have a wide ranging and multifaceted relationship that cannot be reduced to one issue. He also said India wants to build a constant, stable, and constructive relationship with Bangladesh.

"We have a wide-ranging and multifaceted relationship. You cannot reduce it to one issue," he said. "We want to build on the dependencies [between the countries] to mutual benefit," Verma was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

