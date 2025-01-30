Tulsi Gabbard vows to bring "lazer-like focus" in intelligence, slams Biden administration over "politicization" of FBI against Trump

Washington DC [US], January 30 : Tulsi Gabbard, US President Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, exuded confidence that she she will bring "laser-like focus" back into the intelligence leadership.

During the confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Gabbard also criticised the previous Biden administration citing examples of how intelligence was "weaponised and politicised".

She opened her speech by expressing condolences and prayers over the air crash.

"I'm honoured and grateful to President Trump for his trust and confidence in nominating me to serve our country as Director of National Intelligence, at a time when trust in the intelligence community is unfortunately at an all-time low," Gabbard said in her remarks.

"For too long, faulty or weaponised intelligence has led to costly failures and the undermining of our national security and god given freedoms enshrined in the constitution", she added.

She said that if confirmed she will bring "laser-like focus" in the leadership to the intelligence community.

Criticising the US operation in Iraq citing a "total fabrication" and a "complete failure of intelligence", she said, "This disastrous decision led to the deaths of tens of thousands of American soldiers, millions of people in the Middle East and mass migration, destabilisation, undermining of the security and stability of our European allies, the rise of ISIS, strengthening of Al Qaeda and other Islamist Jihadist groups and strengthening Iran."

She also highlighted how Donald Trump's election as the US President saw the politicisation of the FBI and other intelligence agencies to "undermine his presidency and falsely portray him as a puppet of Putin".

Gabbard also alleged that Title 1 of FISA was obtained 'illegally' to spy on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Title I of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) governs the targeting of foreign powers or agents of foreign powers for electronic surveillance by the US government.

Mentioning the Hunter Biden laptop case, she said, "Biden campaign advisor Tony Blinken was the impetus for the 51 senior intelligence officials dismissing Hunter Biden's laptop as disinformation specifically to help Biden win the election".

Gabbard also mentioned about the FBI being used under the Biden administration to survey on Catholics attending traditional Latin mass.

She further highlighted how just 24 hours after criticising Kamala Harris and her nomination, Gabbard was "placed on a secret domestic terror watchlist".

"President trump's re-election is a clear mandate from the American people to break this cycle of failure, and the weaponisation and politicisation of the intelligence community and begin to restore trust in those who have been charged with the critical task of securing the nation," Gabbard stated.

Gabbard, is a former Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate in 2020 who turned Republican last year, has at times called the tens of thousands of intelligence personnel she would oversee as members of "deep state."

She has also raised questions over the US intelligence findings on the former Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons on its own people, and has echoed Kremlin's views about the cause of Russia launching war in Ukraine.

