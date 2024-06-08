Tunisia hosts second leg of UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses on Sunday

Carthage [Tunisia], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Qasr Al Said racecourse in Tunisia is hosting tomorrow, Sunday, the first Arabian rounds and the second stop of the 31st edition of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian horses.

This event is held in line with the UAE's commitment to preserving the Arabian horse heritage and enhancing its presence among generations.

The race series is being held with the support and guidance of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to leverage the stature of the Arabian Horse, preserve its authentic heritage, and support plans for its care in all countries, in line with the vision and approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The programme for the new edition in 2024 involves 15 races, nine of which are held in European tracks, five in Arab tracks, and one in the US.

Twenty horses representing the elite of Arab stables in Tunisia will contest the G1 2000-meter race, dedicated for horses of 4 years and above.

Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, "After the strong start and great successes of the Cup race in France, our racing compass is heading towards the first Arab station this year through Tunisia, which has a strong presence in the equine industry." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor