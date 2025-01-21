Turkey Hotel Fire: 10 Dead, 32 Injured in Devastating Blaze At Ski Resort

A fire broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, Turkey, early Tuesday, according to Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, as reported by CNN. The fire was first reported around 3:27 am local time. In a post on X, Yerlikaya confirmed that the death toll had risen to 10, with 32 people injured. He expressed condolences for the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

To address the situation, authorities deployed 267 emergency personnel to the scene. The ministers of Interior, Health, and Tourism were on their way to the resort and were expected to hold a press conference later in the day. The Kartalkaya resort is a popular winter destination, particularly during the school holidays in January and early February, according to reports.

Governor Abdulaziz Aydin confirmed that approximately 234 guests were at the hotel when the fire occurred. Two of the victims tragically died after jumping from the building in panic. Several videos, including those shared on social media and broadcast by Turkish TV, showed flames engulfing the upper floors of the hotel, with some guests attempting to escape by tying bed sheets together.