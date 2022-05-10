Turkey issues arrest warrants for 28 over alleged links to 2016 coup

The Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 28 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

The capital Ankara's chief prosecutor launched the investigation into the leaking of exam questions of military schools allegedly by the Gulen movement members, state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

The Turkish government accuses the Gulen movement of infiltrating into the state bureaucracy before attempting a coup on July 15, 2016.

The Turkish police conduct raids across 12 provinces as part of the Ankara-based operation.

Turkey accuses the group members of fraud in exams used as a stepping stone for its infiltrators in the public sector. The government also claims that the members of the Gulen movement at military schools helped recruits pass the admission interviews.

The Gulen movement is led by and named after Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is regarded by his followers as a spiritual leader.

Turkey accuses U.S.-based Gulen of masterminding the 2016 coup in which at least 250 people were killed and has been massively cracking down on suspects with links to the movement since the failed coup.

Washington has been reluctant to extradite self-exiled Gulen, citing a lack of hard evidence from Ankara against the Islamic cleric. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor