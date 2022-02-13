Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

Turkey's foreign ministry on Saturday advised its citizens to avoid traveling to eastern Ukraine amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"It is recommended that our citizens refrain from traveling to the eastern border regions of Ukraine unless they have to," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also asked citizens to take all possible precautions for their safety and contact the Turkish embassy in Kiev before essential travel.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden reiterated his call for US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of military action.

Turkey recently has stepped up for acting as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia to sustain peace in the region. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

