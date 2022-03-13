Turkey, Qatar, Afghanistan to finalize deal on Kabul Airport

The agreement between Afghanistan, Turkey and Qatar is in the final stages for operating Kabul airport and several other international airports in the country, said Khairullah Khairkhwa, Islamic Emirate's acting Minister of Information and Culture.

Khairkhwa said that an agreement with Doha and Ankara is nearing to a close, TOLOnews reported citing Turkey's Daily Sabah.

"Turkey and Qatar and the Afghan government have been nearing an agreement, so hopefully in the near future it will be finalized," Khairkhwa said.

This comes after the Islamic Emirate delegation visited Turkey and met with Turkish officials.

Both sides discussed the pending deal on operating Kabul airport and several other international airports in Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported.

On Saturday, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed a range of issues, including the Afghan airports. The two sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in the near future, according to TOLOnews.

"The two sides talked on Kabul Airport and other Afghan International Airports, assessing provisions of the contract that needed further discussions, pledging that both countries, including Qatar, would work on solving outstanding issues through technical discussions at the earliest," said the country's Foreign Ministry.

