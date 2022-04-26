Turkey sends 227 migrants back to Afghanistan

At least 227 Afghan nationals who entered Turkey illegally were flown back to Afghstan on Sunday, local media reported citing officials as saying.

Since the resumption of the chartered flights from Malatya Airport, at least 681 irregular migrants have been sent to Afghstan, Ariana News reported.

It further reported that Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants, Ariana News reported.

Since the Taliban took over in mid-August last year, Afghstan has not only seen a mass exodus but also the illegal crossings of Afghans into neighbouring countries like Iran via Nimroz province and Turkey.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

( With inputs from ANI )

