Turkish agency set up 2 studios to provide education in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 25 : The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) has set up the two new studios that were designed to satisfy distance education requirements, Khaama Press reported.

The two new studios inside Mirac TV, a network that broadcasts education and cultural programs across Afghanistan, is created considering the major section of the population lacking literacy and the country’s limited access to higher education, Yeni Safak, a Turkish daily newspaper reported.

The project seeks to increase access to education for people by using Miraç TV programs, focusing on rural areas of Afghanistan.

Arafat Deniz, the coordinator of TiKA Herat, Habibullah Ferahi, Veli Ah Behre, the manager of the Abdulvahid Behre Cultural Centre, and Ali Akber Zerrin, the director of the Afghan Education Institute, all attended the project’s inaugural ceremony.

TiKA Herat Coordinator Deniz stressed during the occasion that education is still a top priority in the country and said that TIKA’s commitment to supporting distance education circumstances addresses the current challenges in the education sector, according to the Khaama Press.

Since August 2021, women and girls have been banned from attending secondary education in the country. While, the de facto authorities banned women from attending universities since last December.

The previous year, on September 18, the high schools in Afghanistan opened their gates to boys whereas girls were ordered to stay at home by the Taliban.

Several human rights and education activists had urged world leaders in an open letter recently to mount diplomatic pressure on the Taliban to reopen secondary schools for girls in the war-torn country as the Taliban's brutal regime in Afghanistan will soon complete a year in August.

World leaders, regional allies, and international organizations were urged in the letter to take serious actions to fulfil their commitments in order to promote and protect Afghan girls' rights, especially the right to education which was snatched away from them after the Taliban-led Afghan government banned the education for girls in classes 6 and above.

Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women and girls.

