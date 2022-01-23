Turkish journalist arrested for insulting Erdogan on live TV

A Turkish court ordered to arrest prominent journalist Sedef Kabas for making offensive remarks about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on live television, CNN Turk reported on Saturday.

During the program, the journalist mentioned a saying about "cattle in the palace" when talking about Erdogan's policies on live TV, Sputnik reported. Under Turkish law, insulting the president is a criminal offense.

Kabas's remarks received attention on social networks and caused severe backlash from Turkish officials.

Press secretary of the ruling Justice and Development party, Omer Celik called the remark immoral and stupid.

Later, the Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council launched an investigation into the broadcaster that hosted Kabas.

On Saturday, a Turkish court ruled to arrest the journalist, according to CNN Turk.

( With inputs from ANI )

