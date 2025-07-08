Turkiye to cooperate for development of Defence industry in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 8 : Turkiye will cooperate for the defence industry in Bangladesh, a top Turkiye's defence official said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defence Industries of Turkiye H. E. Prof. Haluk Gorgun paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff at Army Headquarters today. During the meeting, along with an exchange of greetings, they discussed strengthening the existing defence cooperation between the two countries," Bangladesh Army said on a Facebook post.

"H.E. Secretary assured extended cooperation and support for the development of the defence industry in Bangladesh. CAS expressed his desire in producing various modern military equipment and developing defence technologies in Bangladesh in close cooperation with Turkiye", it added.

Haluk Gorgun, Secretary of Turkiye's Defence Industries, arrived in Dhaka on a regular Turkish Air flight early in the morning

"Earlier, Top Bangladeshi military officials visited Turkiye. This the return visit. Various issues including technology transfer will be discussed during the visit", the official said.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chairman Ashiq Chowdhury recently visited a military factory during his visit to Turkiye, he said.

Defense cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkiye is growing day by day. In 2022, Bangladesh became the main buyer of Turkish defense equipment and weapons.

Turkiye's space industry chief paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain in the sideline of Anadolu Diplomacy Conference in April. They discussed about the cooperation in space industry between the two countries.

"Bangladesh purchases weapons including drones from Turkiye. There is a good understanding between the two countries in military cooperation. Cooperation is being strengthened in the current global situation", Mosud Mannan, a former Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkiye, told ANI.

Bangladesh traditionally buys military equipment and weapons from China. Now Bangladesh is implementing "Forces Goal 2023" and diversifying the sources.

