Two advisers resign from Bangladesh's interim government's cabinet

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 10 : Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan resigned from their positions as advisers to the interim government of Bangladesh to maintain the neutrality of the cabinet, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said on Wednesday.

It is expected that these two advisers will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections. The Chief Election Commissioner will announce the schedule for the parliamentary elections on Thursday.

Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud served as advisers to the interim government, representing the students who led the July 2024 uprising against Sheikh Hasina. Mahfuz was serving as an adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Asif Mahmud was serving as an adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, 2024, a mass uprising, an interim government was formed on August 8 under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus. So far, the Advisory Council has 23 members, including the Chief Adviser. Two of them, student representatives, resigned.

Student representative, Md. Nahid Islam was on the advisory council when the government was formed. He later resigned on February 25 and became the convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP). The NCP was formed by the youth who led the July mass uprising.

