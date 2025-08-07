Two killed, 14 injured in attack on police vehicle in North Western Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 7 Two people were killed and 14 others injured in a blast targetting a police vehicle in Pakistan's northwest South Waziristan district on Thursday morning, police sources said.

The incident happened at about 9:58 am local time (0458 GMT) in Wana district of the province, where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off near the vehicle, the sources from the district's police told Xinhua news agency.

The injured, including police personnel and passersby, were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the sources added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The area has been cordoned off for investigations.

Last Saturday, another explosion in the northwestern region of Pakistan led to the death of five children and injured 12 others. The device reportedly exploded when children began meddling with it, leading to the explosion, which further led to the deaths and injuries.

The 12 people that were injured in the explosion were immediately shifted to a hospital nearby, and were provided quick medical support and assistance.

It was also reported by the local media outlets that most of the injured involved in the blast were children, including the deceased, Xinhua news agency reported.

17 people were brought to the hospital, out of which five were already among the deceased and the other 12 were reportedly severely injured.

The hospital declared an emergency and all the hospital staff was directed to report to duty at the earliest.

A bomb disposal squad reportedly searched the area to check for the presence of any additional, unexploded mortar shells, while the police have launched an investigation into the tragic accident.

The explosion resulted in a widespread feeling of fear and panic across the region's local population.

