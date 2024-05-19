Two Mongolian climbers die on descent after successfully summiting Mount Everest

Ulan Bator, May 19 Two Mongolian climbers have tragically died following their successful ascent of the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest, from the Nepali side, without supplementary oxygen and assistance of Sherpa guides, as confirmed by the Mongolian National Climbing Federation (MNCF) on Sunday.

Tsedendamba Usukhjargal, aged 53, and Lkhagvajav Purevsuren, aged 31, were last in contact on Sunday evening from Camp 4, also known as the South Col, after embarking on a summit push, Xinhua news agency reported.

Usukhjargal's body was spotted at approximately 8,600 meters, near the south summit of Mt. Everest on Friday morning, while Purevsuren's body was discovered in the vicinity of the Balcony area (8,400 m) on the same day.

The MNCF revealed that photos and videos depicting the two climbers reaching the summit of Mt. Everest at 11:57 a.m. on May 13 were discovered on their mobile phones, as stated in an official release.

In a poignant video, Usukhjargal said, "After leaving our homeland for over 50 days, we finally reached the pinnacle of the world."

