UAE: Abu Dhabi City Municipality inaugurates two walkways in Al Shamkha, Al Shawamekh

Abu Dhaba [UAE], August 16 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, facilitated by the Al Wathba Municipality Centre, has inaugurated two walkways. One is located in Al Shamkha City, and the other in Al Shawamekh City, as part of the Municipality's commitment to providing community and sporting facilities of international calibre and standards.

The Municipality stated that the Al Shamkha Walkway covers a running area of 8713.62 square meters, while the stretch of the running track extends to 4356.81 linear meters.

The walkway has been outfitted with 13 umbrellas to provide shade for resting visitors and protection against the heat during peak hours, along with 16 seats scattered along the pathway.

The Municipality has further enhanced the sporting potential of the walkway by equipping it with a range of sports apparatus, totalling 18 devices, along with two directional boards. Furthermore, waste bins have been provided to maintain the walkway's cleanliness and its wholesome atmosphere.

With a focus on improving public safety and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the walkway, the Municipality has installed lighting poles as well as umbrella lighting, with a total of 42 lighting fixtures along the walkway, and the rubber flooring of the walkway spans 465.08 square meters.

The Municipality added that the Al Shawamekh walkway encompasses a running area of 3789 square meters, while the running track extends to 1894.5 linear meters.

The facility boasts 7 umbrellas, 8 pieces of sports equipment, 9 seats, 7 waste bins, 18 lighting fixtures (including pole and umbrella lighting), and 2 guidance boards. The area covered by rubber flooring in Al Shawamekh Walkway amounts to 230.04 square meters. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor