UAE Ambassador engages with LAMP Fellows at exclusive dialogue on youth empowerment in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 8 : To promote dialogue on the role of youth in shaping the future of UAE-India relations, Abdulnasser Alshaali, the UAE Ambassador to India, held an exclusive session in New Delhi with 40 Legislative Assistants to Members of Parliament (LAMP) Fellows.

The session aimed to inspire the next generation of leaders and provided LAMP Fellows with the opportunity to engage in an open dialogue with the Ambassador on a range of key topics. During the event, Ambassador Alshaali provided an overview of the UAE's priorities for youth empowerment and education, emphasising that youth play a crucial role in fostering innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

The importance of educational collaboration between the UAE and India was also highlighted, especially with the recent opening of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's campus in Abu Dhabi. This development marks a milestone in bilateral relations and presents an opportunity to enhance knowledge-sharing between the youth of both nations.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Alshaali said, "Youth are at the forefront of social change, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to today's challenges. Platforms like the LAMP Fellowship are essential for harnessing the potential of India's young leaders, and it is an honour to interact with such a talented and motivated group of emerging professionals."

Beyond youth empowerment, LAMP Fellows discussed a wide range of social, economic, and governance topics, exchanging ideas on the future of the UAE-India bilateral partnership.

The event underscored the close and enduring ties between the two countries, rooted in shared values of youth empowerment, education, and innovation.

Notably, the LAMP Fellowship provides young graduates with the unique opportunity to work with Members of Parliament in India. Fellows gain first-hand experience in lawmaking, policy analysis, and governance, preparing them to assume future leadership roles.

