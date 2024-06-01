UAE bags 17 diverse awards at 16th edition of GCC Radio & Television Festival

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI/WAM): The UAE media institutions participating in the 16th edition of the GCC Radio and Television Festival, which concluded yesterday in Manama, won 17 diverse awards. Additionally, three pioneers of Emirati media were honoured: Hessa Al Ossaily; Mohamed Najib; and Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri.

The UAE participated in the festival through the UAE Media Pavilion, organised by the UAE Media Council. The pavilion highlighted the efforts of UAE media institutions in providing modern interactive content that combines creativity, authenticity, and credibility, reaching all segments of society.

The UAE Media pavilion at the 16th GCC Radio and Television Festival received a significant turnout from officials, media professionals, and the general public. Visitors were impressed by the diversity and innovation showcased by the UAE media institutions, reflecting the sector's remarkable progress and its ability to produce creative content that enriches the local and Arab media landscape.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, expressed his pride and appreciation for this Emirati media achievement, which confirms the UAE's leading position in the media industry at both the Gulf and Arab levels.

"The UAE's media achievements are a testament to the foresighted vision of its leadership, coupled with meticulous planning, diligent execution, and a commitment to continuous learning. By leveraging past successes and fostering a culture of innovation, Emirati media has demonstrably positioned itself for continued excellence," Sheikh Abdulla said.

He explained that the UAE's media landscape is characterised by a proactive approach to success. "We don't wait for opportunities to arise; we actively identify and capitalise on them. Through strategic investments in talent, fostering exceptional abilities, and attracting inspiring individuals, we cultivate a dynamic environment that fosters creativity. The success story of Emirati media is a compelling narrative of vision, meticulous planning, rigorous evaluation, unwavering perseverance, and a commitment to continuous adaptation and learning. However, the cornerstone of our achievements lies in the power of collaboration - through teamwork, we achieve remarkable feats."

Sheikh Abdulla added: "This remarkable achievement by the UAE media at the GCC Radio and Television Festival reflects the leadership's vision for a world-class media sector in the UAE."

He commended the inspiring model presented by UAE Media in developing the media sector and providing creative and innovative content that keeps pace with global developments, stemming from an ambitious strategic vision aimed at leading the media sector and creating an enabling, developed, and attractive environment that reflects the values and principles of the UAE.

"We believe that investing in national cadres, providing a stimulating environment for creativity, and equipping them with the skills and expertise to ensure a thriving and sustainable media industry is the foundation for media excellence. We will continue to work on developing our strategies and programmes to ensure the sustainability of this success and achieve more achievements in the future."

He concluded by saying that UAE Media's presence at these events facilitates the establishment of robust partnerships with leading media institutions worldwide, fostering cross-cultural understanding and the exchange of best practices in terms of content creation and production of TV & Radio programmes.

The Festival witnessed a remarkable turnout, with over 360 entries submitted by media institutions across the Gulf and Arab regions. Among these entries, 80 were dramatic works with a combined production cost of AED800 million.

Participants competed in 46 award categories spanning television and radio programmes, dramas, and digital media. Abu Dhabi Media Network secured eight awards across various categories while Dubai Media Incorporated garnered nine awards.

The Festival also honoured three luminaries from the UAE's media landscape: Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri for his contributions to television; veteran radio broadcaster Hessa Al Ossaily; and esteemed sports journalist Mohamed Najib. These individuals have played pivotal roles in shaping the Emirati media scene.

The Gulf Radio and Television Festival serves as a crucial platform for fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration among media institutions in the region. The 16th edition witnessed significant advancements in the judging process, adopting a sophisticated electronic system to evaluate entries, with participation from experienced judges from the Gulf and Arab countries. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor