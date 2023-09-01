UAE-Bahrain Diplomatic Cooperation Working Group holds meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 1 (ANI/WAM): Reflecting the deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties and strategic cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, a Diplomatic Cooperation Working Group meeting took place on Thursday in Abu Dhabi between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

The meeting was convened following the outcomes of the 10th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Committee meeting held on October 23, 2022, in Manama.

The meeting was co-chaired by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Under-Secretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain.

Al Marar welcomed Al Khalifa and the Bahraini delegation and commended the close bilateral ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which are based on deep relations between the two countries and the distinguished and solid historical ties between the leaderships of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Al Marar emphasised the keenness of the two countries to further enhance relations and the importance of continued consultation within the framework of joint coordination for the benefit of both nations and people. (ANI/WAM)

