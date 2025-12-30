UAE condemns stabbing attack in Suriname

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has condemned a criminal stabbing attack on the outskirts of Paramaribo, the capital of the Republic of Suriname, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, including children.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people and aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims, and with the government and people of Suriname over this criminal act, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

