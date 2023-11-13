UAE: Cooperation between Moro and Thales in field of cybersecurity

Dubai [UAE], November 13 (ANI/WAM): Moro Data Center for Integrated Solutions, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, today announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Thales for advanced technology solutions in the fields of security and digital identity, to enhance the sector. Physical and cyber security services in the UAE.

On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2023, and in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Patrice Cain, Chairman and CEO of Thales, the agreement was signed by Engineer Marwan Salem bin Haider, Vice Chairman of the Digital Sector and CEO of Dewa Digital Group, and Elias Marawi, Vice President of Civil Works in the Middle East at Thales.

It is expected that this partnership will contribute to providing innovative solutions aimed at strengthening the digital infrastructure in the region to ensure data protection and security with the highest levels of reliability.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: "We are working to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance a safe and flexible digital ecosystem for institutions and companies in the UAE, and the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy in its second session. Our partnership with Thales reflects our joint commitment to support cybersecurity capabilities by benefiting from Moro's advanced technical solutions and Thales' expertise in this sector. Through these partnerships, we aim to consolidate Dubai's position as a global centre in the field of providing advanced cybersecurity solutions."

For his part, Engineer Marwan Salem bin Haider, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Digital Sector and CEO of Dewa Digital Group, said: "We at Moro Company are committed to enhancing the security of digital assets in light of the continuous technical development. Our cooperation with Thales reflects our efforts to provide advanced solutions that meet the growing cybersecurity needs of companies and institutions. Through this agreement with Thales, we are counting on combining the expertise of our two companies to strengthen the digital security sector and build solid and flexible foundations for the digital future."

According to the partnership agreement, Moro will provide a comprehensive package of cybersecurity services to institutions and companies from the public and private sectors, including providing a security systems platform to enhance effective security measures by integrating advanced technologies and advanced monitoring mechanisms.

In addition, the partnership will provide cyber consulting services for information technology and operational technology to bridge the gap between information technology and operational technology.

Advanced solutions will be implemented to protect vital data and prevent unauthorized access.

The partnership will also provide services to detect and respond to cyber threats while providing advanced systems to monitor and respond to potential security breaches effectively and quickly.

For his part, Elias Marawi, Vice President of Civil Accounts in the Middle East at Thales, said: "We at Thales always strive to innovate, to create a safer world through modern technology solutions. Our cooperation with Moro confirms our commitment to providing comprehensive security services, which enhances the ability to adapt to interconnected digital systems. The new agreement will contribute to providing the UAE with unique and independent technological capabilities in line with the 'We are the Emirates 2031' vision." (ANI/WAM)

