UAE: Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in industrial area

Umm Al Qaiwain [UAE], July 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain has hailed the efforts made by the emirate's civil defence teams who are currently battling a fire at a perfume plant in Umm Al Thaoub Industrial Area.

The Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain also commended the rapid response of civil defense departments in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah, who rushed to contain the flames without causing any human casualties.

The Crown Prince made the statements while visiting the affected site, where he was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, the Deputy Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council and Colonel Dr Salem Hamad bin Hamdha, Director of the Department of Civil Defence in Umm Al Qaiwain and Colonel Khaled Al Shamsi, Deputy Director General of the Ajman Civil Defence Department. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor