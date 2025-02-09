UAE: DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

Dubai [UAE], February 9 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that it will adopt the cubic metre as the standard unit for measuring water consumption starting from the March 2025 billing cycle. This decision aligns with Cabinet Resolution No. (85) of 2023 and Ministerial Resolution No. (43) of 2024, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which mandates the discontinuation of the imperial gallon (IG) unit in water meters across the UAE.

"We are committed to adhering to local and international regulations to ensure our services meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability. Adopting the cubic metre as a uniform and globally recognised measurement unit, rather than the imperial gallon, is a significant step towards enhancing alignment with international best practices. This transition will facilitate benchmarking across sectors, support our efforts to provide world-class services and enhance DEWA's leadership in innovation and sustainability, ultimately benefiting customers and stakeholders," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The smart meters currently installed for customers are already compatible with the cubic metre measurement system, so no changes to customers' meters will be required. To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, DEWA will include both units (cubic metres and gallons) in water bills and on the customer dashboard as part of the preparatory phase. The final adoption of the new unit will take effect with the March 2025 billing cycle. Customers will be informed of the change through official communication channels.

