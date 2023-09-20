UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce, etisalat by e& to showcase innovative digital payment solution

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted a webinar aimed at introducing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to uTap, a new digital payment solution launched by Etisalat by e&.

The session highlighted the numerous benefits the omnichannel payment management and business automation solution offers for SMEs, which are recognised as one of the key drivers of the UAE economy.

More than 150 participants joined the webinar to learn about uTap, which enables businesses to securely process digital payments while seamlessly integrating with existing processes. The solution comes with a selection of cost-effective hardware options, including point-of-sale payment terminals, barcode scanners, cash drawers, and a range of managed services such as third-party integration, maintenance, and repairs.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “As an organisation wholly driven by our members’ needs, we remain committed to enhancing the ease of doing business in Dubai while providing value-added services for our members. Establishing partnerships with leading business enablers forms an important pillar of our efforts to support and boost the competitiveness of SMEs in Dubai. This special session is part of our drive to achieve our strategic priorities and further enhance the emirate’s dynamic business environment.” (ANI/WAM)

