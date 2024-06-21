UAE: Dubai Police confiscates 4,474 scooters, bicycles in first half of 2024

Dubai [UAE], June 21 (ANI/WAM): Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, emphasised the force's commitment to raising traffic awareness and promoting a culture of safety among road users that prevents traffic accidents and related fatalities, ensuring the highest levels of safety for all.

Al Ghaithi stated that Dubai Police is dedicated to enhancing road safety through intensified traffic control operations.

"These operations target traffic violations and reckless drivers, contributing to safer roads and fewer fatalities," he said.

Al Ghaithi highlighted the significant risk posed by e-scooters, bicycles, and electric bikes, primarily when used in unauthorised areas or on public roads. "Dubai Police prioritises the safety of riders and other road users through regular awareness campaigns," he reaffirmed.

In the first half of 2024, accidents involving e-scooters, bicycles, and electric bikes resulted in four fatalities, one severe injury, 19 moderate injuries, and five minor injuries. 7804 violations were recorded, and 4474 scooters and bicycles were confiscated.

Al Ghaithi outlined various fines for violations, such as riding on roads with a speed limit exceeding 60 km/h, riding dangerously, carrying passengers on e-scooters, and riding against traffic.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to safety measures, including using designated lanes, wearing appropriate clothing and helmets, and avoiding riding at night or in adverse weather conditions.

Al Ghaithi urged cyclists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, use designated paths, and prioritise safety. He also encouraged the public to report any negative phenomena or dangerous behaviours through the "Police Eye" service or call the "We Are All Police" service at 901. (ANI/WAM)

