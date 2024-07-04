UAE Embassy in Paris hosts 10th edition of Majlon

Paris [France], July 4 : Hend Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, hosted the 10th edition of the Majlon at the Library of the French National Institute of Art History (INHA).

The event was held at the renowned architectural masterpiece, Salle Labrouste, and featured the launch of the embassy's book 'MajlonBuilding Bridges Through Diplomacy' (Mazara Edition).

Published in Arabic, French, and English, the Majlon book celebrates the deep-rooted friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic, and underlines key aspects of bilateral ties, specifically on diplomacy and economy, women's empowerment, coexistence, heritage, art, culture, and sustainable development.

For its 10th edition, the Majlon convened various high-level political, cultural, and business leaders, including Jack Lang, Chair of Institut du Monde Arabe, Arnaud Ngatcha, Deputy Mayor of the City of Paris, Olivier Cadic, Senator of French citizens abroad, Baron Eric de Rothschild, Helene Valade, Environmental Development Director of LVMH, and Amin Kouider, conductor and UNESCO Artist for Peace. The presence of distinguished figures from France dedicated to promoting intercultural dialogue reflected the strength and depth of relations between the UAE and France.

On this occasion, Hend Al Otaiba said, "By choosing to publish this book, we are sending a powerful message in support of the values shared by our countries and our vast collaborations. Diplomacy, economy, women empowerment, art and heritage, co-existence, and sustainability are bridges between cultures and tools for fostering dialogue between civilisations.

"The French-Emirati friendship is primarily built by dedicated men and women who understand the necessity of strengthening ties between peoples. This event today underscores the significance of the Majlon community, which is committed to the dialogue of civilisations and to building bridges between East and West."

For her part, Caterina Lo Mascolo Minthe, editor of the Majlon book and founder of UAE-based publishing house Mazara Edition, said, "We are thrilled to present this essential work to the public, confident that it will serve as an indispensable guide for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the shared values between the United Arab Emirates and France. These ideals have not only shaped our past but will continue to influence the world we live in."

Derived from the combination of the Emirati "Majlis" and the French "Salon", the Majlon aims to address key issues of mutual interest, further deepen French-Emirati bonds, and facilitate trade exchange and economic cooperation. Since its inauguration in 2022, the Majlon has gathered numerous prominent French and UAE dignitaries through a series of notable meetings highlighting various subjects, including space, culture, interfaith dialogue, and innovation. (ANI/WAM)

