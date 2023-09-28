UAE: Energy and Infrastructure Minister meets CEO of Emirati firm MASDAR

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz and the director general of his office Kobi Blitstein met Tuesday morning with Mohammed Al-Ramahi, CEO of the Emirati company MASDAR, in order to promote the “Prosperity Blue and Prosperity Green” project!

The meeting was held to promote the signing of agreements to advance the two projects as part of the upcoming climate conference, the COP28, which will be held in November this year in the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Water Authority, the Electricity Authority and the Ministry of Finance, as well as Prosperity’s drafter of agreements, Brigadier General Asher Ben Lulu – with the aim of completing the professional work on the two projects as well as making progress in formulating the political and commercial agreements. (ANI/TPS)

